Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THRX opened at $17.13 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.