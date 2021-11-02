TheStreet Lowers Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) to C+

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

HRZN stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

