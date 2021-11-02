TheStreet Lowers Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) to C+

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.
HRZN stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83.
About Horizon Technology Finance
Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.