Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $39,615.53 and $30.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,247.92 or 1.00023895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00060406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00735050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

