Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Financial Comparison

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48% Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63%

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Till Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.57 $90.77 million $0.74 13.70 Till Capital $160,000.00 104.67 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.