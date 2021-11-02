Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in October

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 440,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,606.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.12. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

