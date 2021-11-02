TOKPIE (TKP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65,177.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 220.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 657.8% higher against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $65,177.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

