Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in October

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.