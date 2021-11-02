Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in October

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.
Tokuyama Company Profile
