Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $61.03 on Major Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $67.13 million and $10.53 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $61.03 or 0.00097141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00081941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00102597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,032.45 or 1.00320903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.58 or 0.07199621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

