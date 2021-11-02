Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NDP opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
