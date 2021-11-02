Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NDP opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

