Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.39. 762,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

