TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $145.52

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.52 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 148.79 ($1.94), with a volume of 672989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.16 ($2.05).

Several analysts have issued reports on TCAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Mark Hemsley purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £38,280 ($50,013.07). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,315 shares of company stock worth $8,658,975.

About TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

