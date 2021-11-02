Traders Buy High Volume of Tilly’s Call Options (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,230 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,294% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 call options.

TLYS stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.