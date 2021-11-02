Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,076 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,094% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE:TFII traded down $3.90 on Monday, hitting $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 929,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,553. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26. TFI International has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.