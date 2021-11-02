TransAct Technologies (TACT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TACT stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.02. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAct Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of TransAct Technologies worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.