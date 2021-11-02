TransAlta (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of TA opened at C$13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.38. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.96 and a 12-month high of C$14.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

