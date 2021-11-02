Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $207,990.01 and approximately $485.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00219441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

