TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Sells $6,271,700.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $630.11. 3,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,469. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $624.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $479.11 and a one year high of $688.03.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.