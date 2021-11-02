Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.