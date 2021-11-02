TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Announces Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

TA opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $823.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

