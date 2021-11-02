Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Short Interest Down 25.5% in October

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $23,064,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,791. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

