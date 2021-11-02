Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.23. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 276,724 shares changing hands.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$124.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.