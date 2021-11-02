Truist Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $613.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by Truist from $556.00 to $613.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $529.28 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $3,226,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,770,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.