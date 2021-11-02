Truist Securiti Weighs in on CyrusOne Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CONE. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.23.

CyrusOne stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

