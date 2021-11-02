Truist Securiti Weighs in on Owens Corning’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $8.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

NYSE:OC opened at $94.18 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 191.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.