Truist Securities Increases Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $45.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.13 on Friday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

