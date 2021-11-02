Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 406.2 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

TSGTF opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.52.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

