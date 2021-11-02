TTEC (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,976. TTEC has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

