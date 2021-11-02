Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.42 Million in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 177,313 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Tobam raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 256,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NG opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

