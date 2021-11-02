Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.45 Million in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.24% of Talaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $269,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

