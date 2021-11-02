Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.50 Million in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth $4,286,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $2,943,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of FNKO opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.40. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.