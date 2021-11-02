Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of The Honest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,196,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

