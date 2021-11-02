Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of SI-BONE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

