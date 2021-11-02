Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

TASK opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

