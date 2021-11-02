TuSimple (TSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. TuSimple has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, analysts expect TuSimple to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TuSimple stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

