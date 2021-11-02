Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $541.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $546.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,123. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

