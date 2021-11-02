Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Up 8.1% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $903,522.71 and approximately $12,327.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00074574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,758.00 or 0.99766375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.26 or 0.07231958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

