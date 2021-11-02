Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

