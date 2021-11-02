Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Hits $9.02 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Ubiq has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $17,547.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

