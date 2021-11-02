Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on UBSFY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

