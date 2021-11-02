UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $100.97 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $100,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,624.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 in the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.