UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $99 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $99,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $3,386,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 501,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.