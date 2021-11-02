UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 94,086 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $91,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $308.70 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $214.93 and a 12-month high of $313.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.82 and a 200-day moving average of $281.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

