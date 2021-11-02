UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €83.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.69 ($81.99).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME opened at €58.90 ($69.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.