UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBX. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.27 ($122.67).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €93.28 ($109.74) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €96.77 and a 200-day moving average of €99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

