UBS Group Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.17.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B stock opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.