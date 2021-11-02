UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. UDR posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.03. 1,744,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,350. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.82, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,750. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.