Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJLB remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,624,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,746. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Ultrack Systems
