Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJLB remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,624,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,746. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

