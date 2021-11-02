Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.77 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $57.11 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $12.13 or 0.00019852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00106349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.00441484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

