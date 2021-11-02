Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4975 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever has raised its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 67.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

