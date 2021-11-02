Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

UNVR traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 47,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Univar Solutions stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.